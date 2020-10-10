-
Sung Kang rebounds from poor front in third round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Sung Kang hit 7 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kang finished his round tied for 34th at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 18 under; Adam Hadwin and Si Woo Kim are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Joseph Bramlett, Michael Gligic, Patrick Cantlay, Kevin Na, Martin Laird, Austin Cook, Brandt Snedeker, Brian Harman, Matthew NeSmith, and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 15 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Sung Kang hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 382-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Sung Kang to 1 over for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Kang chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to even-par for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Kang reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 16th, Kang hit his 125 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.
At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Kang hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kang to 3 under for the round.
