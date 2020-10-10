  • Stewart Cink putts well in round three of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

  • In the third round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Stewart Cink lands his 315-yard tee shot on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-4 15th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Stewart Cink drives green to set up birdie at Shriners

    In the third round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Stewart Cink lands his 315-yard tee shot on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-4 15th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.