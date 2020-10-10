In his third round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Stewart Cink hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cink finished his day tied for 31st at 13 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 20 under; Matthew Wolff, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 3rd at 18 under; and Kevin Na and Will Zalatoris are tied for 7th at 17 under.

On the par-4 first, Stewart Cink's 102 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stewart Cink to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Cink hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 382-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Cink to even-par for the round.

Cink hit his drive 359 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 563-yard par-5 ninth. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

After a 373 yard drive on the 420-yard par-4 10th, Cink chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Cink hit his tee shot 315 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Cink to 3 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Cink's his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.