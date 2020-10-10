-
Si Woo Kim putts himself to a 8-under 63 in third round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Si Woo Kim’s approach to 7 feet yields birdie at Shriners
In the third round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Si Woo Kim lands his 88-yard approach 7 feet from the cup at the par-4 1st hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his third round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Si Woo Kim hit 8 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Kim finished his round tied for 2nd at 16 under with Adam Hadwin; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 18 under; and Brandt Snedeker is in 4th at 15 under.
On the par-4 first, Si Woo Kim's 88 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Si Woo Kim to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kim had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Kim's 138 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 5 under for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 6 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th Kim hit his tee shot 306 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Kim to 7 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 8 under for the round.
