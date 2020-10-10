In his third round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Si Woo Kim hit 8 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Kim finished his round tied for 2nd at 16 under with Adam Hadwin; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 18 under; and Brandt Snedeker is in 4th at 15 under.

On the par-4 first, Si Woo Kim's 88 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Si Woo Kim to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kim had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Kim's 138 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 5 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 6 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Kim hit his tee shot 306 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Kim to 7 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 8 under for the round.