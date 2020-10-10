  • Sergio Garcia shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

  • In the third round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Sergio Garcia makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Sergio Garcia birdies No. 16 at Shriners

    In the third round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Sergio Garcia makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.