Sergio Garcia shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 10, 2020
Highlights
Sergio Garcia birdies No. 16 at Shriners
In the third round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Sergio Garcia makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Sergio Garcia hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Garcia finished his day tied for 19th at 14 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 20 under; Matthew Wolff, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 3rd at 18 under; and Kevin Na and Will Zalatoris are tied for 7th at 17 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Garcia had a 187 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Garcia missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Garcia to 1 under for the round.
After a 256 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Garcia chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Garcia had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Garcia to 2 under for the round.
