Sepp Straka hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Straka finished his day tied for 40th at 12 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 20 under; Matthew Wolff, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 3rd at 18 under; and Kevin Na and Will Zalatoris are tied for 7th at 17 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Straka had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Straka's 123 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.

Straka had a 352-yard drive to the right intermediate rough. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and two putting for a bogey on the 563-yard par-5 ninth. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Straka hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 442-yard par-4 12th. This moved Straka to even for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Straka chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Straka's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Straka hit his tee shot 281 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.