-
-
Sebastián Muñoz comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
-
October 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 10, 2020
-
Highlights
Sebastián Muñoz uses nice approach to set up birdie at Shriners
In the third round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Sebastián Muñoz lands his 113-yard approach 9 feet from the cup at the par-4 1st hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Sebastián Muñoz hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Muñoz finished his round tied for 33rd at 10 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 16 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 15 under; and Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Peter Malnati, Austin Cook, and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Sebastián Muñoz had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sebastián Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Muñoz's 120 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.
On the 492-yard par-4 third, Muñoz had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Muñoz to even for the round.
Muñoz got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 1 over for the round.
On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Muñoz's tee shot went 253 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
At the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Muñoz got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Muñoz to 2 over for the round.
After a 324 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 over for the round.
At the 341-yard par-4 15th, Muñoz had a 298-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 10-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Muñoz hit an approach shot from 184 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.