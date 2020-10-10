Sebastián Muñoz hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Muñoz finished his round tied for 33rd at 10 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 16 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 15 under; and Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Peter Malnati, Austin Cook, and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Sebastián Muñoz had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sebastián Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Muñoz's 120 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 third, Muñoz had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Muñoz to even for the round.

Muñoz got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Muñoz's tee shot went 253 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Muñoz got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Muñoz to 2 over for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

At the 341-yard par-4 15th, Muñoz had a 298-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 10-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Muñoz hit an approach shot from 184 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.