In his third round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Scott Piercy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Piercy finished his round tied for 24th at 13 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 18 under; Adam Hadwin and Si Woo Kim are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Michael Gligic, Joseph Bramlett, Justin Suh, Patrick Cantlay, Kevin Na, Martin Laird, Austin Cook, Brandt Snedeker, Matthew NeSmith, Brian Harman, and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 15 under.

On the par-4 third, Piercy's 162 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Piercy chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

After a 346 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Piercy chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Piercy to 3 under for the round.

At the 606-yard par-5 13th, Piercy got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Piercy to 3 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Piercy hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Piercy to 3 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Piercy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 4 under for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Piercy hit a tee shot 215 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 5 under for the round.

Piercy got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Piercy to 4 under for the round.