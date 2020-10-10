Sam Burns hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Burns finished his round tied for 36th at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 18 under; Adam Hadwin and Si Woo Kim are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Michael Gligic, Joseph Bramlett, Patrick Cantlay, Kevin Na, Harold Varner III, Austin Cook, Brandt Snedeker, Matthew NeSmith, and Brian Harman are tied for 4th at 15 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Burns had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Burns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Burns's tee shot went 221 yards to the right rough and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Burns's 118 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Burns's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Burns's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.