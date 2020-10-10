-
Ryan Palmer shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Ryan Palmer uses nice approach to set up birdie at Shriners
In the opening round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Ryan Palmer lands his 128-yard approach 7 feet from the cup at the par-4 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Ryan Palmer hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Palmer finished his round tied for 49th at 10 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 18 under; Michael Gligic, Adam Hadwin, Will Zalatoris, Si Woo Kim, and Austin Cook are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Joseph Bramlett, Cameron Tringale, Patrick Cantlay, Kevin Na, Martin Laird, Abraham Ancer, Brandt Snedeker, Sungjae Im, Harold Varner III, Matthew NeSmith, and Brian Harman are tied for 7th at 15 under.
At the 492-yard par-4 third, after his drive went to the native area Palmer stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.
On the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Palmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 239-yard par-3 eighth green, Palmer suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Palmer at 1 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Palmer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.
