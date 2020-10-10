-
-
Russell Henley shoots 5-under 66 in round three of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
-
October 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 10, 2020
Russell Henley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Henley finished his round tied for 12th at 13 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 18 under; Adam Hadwin and Si Woo Kim are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Brandt Snedeker is in 4th at 15 under.
On the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Henley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.
On the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Henley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Henley had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.
On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Henley's tee shot went 262 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 24 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Henley chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 5 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.