Rory Sabbatini hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his round tied for 13th at 14 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 18 under; Adam Hadwin and Si Woo Kim are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Michael Gligic, Joseph Bramlett, Patrick Cantlay, Kevin Na, Harold Varner III, Austin Cook, Brandt Snedeker, Matthew NeSmith, and Brian Harman are tied for 4th at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Sabbatini had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Sabbatini missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Sabbatini had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Sabbatini's 128 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Sabbatini had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 4 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Sabbatini had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Sabbatini to 3 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 4 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Sabbatini had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sabbatini to 5 under for the round.