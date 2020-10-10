-
Robby Shelton shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Robby Shelton hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Shelton finished his round tied for 39th at 11 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 18 under; Adam Hadwin and Si Woo Kim are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Joseph Bramlett, Austin Cook, Peter Malnati, Brandt Snedeker, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 4th at 15 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Shelton had a 78 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Shelton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 ninth, Shelton hit his 259 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Shelton to 3 under for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Shelton hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 4 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Shelton had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Shelton to 3 under for the round.
