In his third round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Rob Oppenheim hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Oppenheim finished his round tied for 8th at 13 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 16 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 15 under; and Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Peter Malnati, Austin Cook, and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

On the par-4 first, Oppenheim's 133 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 1 under for the round.

Oppenheim got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oppenheim to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Oppenheim had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Oppenheim's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 3 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Oppenheim chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 4 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Oppenheim hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Oppenheim to 4 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Oppenheim hit his tee shot 289 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 5 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Oppenheim chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 6 under for the round.

Oppenheim his approach went 35 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Oppenheim to 5 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Oppenheim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 6 under for the round.