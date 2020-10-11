Peter Malnati hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Malnati finished his day tied for 19th at 14 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 20 under; Matthew Wolff, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 3rd at 18 under; and Kevin Na and Will Zalatoris are tied for 7th at 17 under.

At the 408-yard par-4 first, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Malnati stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Malnati hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 450-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Malnati to even for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Malnati's his second shot went 10 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 sixth, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Malnati to 2 over for the round.

Malnati his approach went 49 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Malnati to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Malnati had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 2 over for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Malnati chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Malnati chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to even-par for the round.