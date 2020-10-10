Patton Kizzire hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kizzire finished his round tied for 9th at 13 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 16 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 15 under; and Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Si Woo Kim, Austin Cook, Brian Harman, and Peter Malnati are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Patton Kizzire sank his approach from 105 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Patton Kizzire to 2 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 sixth, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Kizzire to 2 under for the round.

Kizzire got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Kizzire had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.

After a 331 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Kizzire hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 4 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Kizzire chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kizzire to 5 under for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Kizzire to 6 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Kizzire's tee shot went 206 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Kizzire's 151 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 6 under for the round.