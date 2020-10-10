-
-
Strong putting brings Patton Kizzire a 6-under 65 in round three of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
-
October 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 10, 2020
-
Highlights
Patton Kizzire sticks approach to set up birdie at Shriners
In the third round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Patton Kizzire lands his 150-yard approach 2 feet from the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-4 18th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Patton Kizzire hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kizzire finished his round tied for 9th at 13 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 16 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 15 under; and Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Si Woo Kim, Austin Cook, Brian Harman, and Peter Malnati are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Patton Kizzire sank his approach from 105 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Patton Kizzire to 2 under for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 sixth, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Kizzire to 2 under for the round.
Kizzire got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Kizzire had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.
After a 331 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Kizzire hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 4 under for the round.
After a 284 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Kizzire chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kizzire to 5 under for the round.
After a 321 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Kizzire to 6 under for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Kizzire's tee shot went 206 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Kizzire's 151 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 6 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.