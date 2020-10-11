-
Patrick Cantlay delivers a bogey-free 6-under 65 in the third at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patrick Cantlay jars 15-footer for birdie at Shriners
In the third round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Patrick Cantlay drains a 15-foot putt to make birdie at the par-5 16th hole.
In his third round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Patrick Cantlay hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Cantlay finished his day tied for 1st at 20 under with Martin Laird; Matthew Wolff, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 3rd at 18 under; and Kevin Na and Will Zalatoris are tied for 7th at 17 under.
On the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Patrick Cantlay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Patrick Cantlay to 1 under for the round.
Cantlay hit his drive 352 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 563-yard par-5 ninth. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Cantlay's 48 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.
After a 314 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Cantlay chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 4 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Cantlay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 5 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 6 under for the round.
