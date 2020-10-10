-
Nate Lashley shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Nate Lashley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Lashley finished his day tied for 19th at 14 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 20 under; Matthew Wolff, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 3rd at 18 under; and Kevin Na and Will Zalatoris are tied for 7th at 17 under.
On the par-4 third, Lashley's 156 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.
On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Lashley's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the par-5 ninth, Lashley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th Lashley hit his tee shot 311 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Lashley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lashley to 3 under for the round.
Lashley got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to 2 under for the round.
