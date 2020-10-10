In his third round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Michael Gligic hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Gligic finished his day tied for 14th at 15 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 20 under; Matthew Wolff, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 3rd at 18 under; and Kevin Na and Will Zalatoris are tied for 7th at 17 under.

On the par-4 first, Gligic's 97 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Gligic had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Gligic's 120 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Gligic had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gligic to 4 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Gligic reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 5 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Gligic reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 6 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Gligic got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Gligic to 5 under for the round.