Matthew Wolff hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and finished the round bogey free. Wolff finished his round in 1st at 18 under; Adam Hadwin and Si Woo Kim are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Brandt Snedeker, Matthew NeSmith, and Peter Malnati are tied for 4th at 15 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Matthew Wolff chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Matthew Wolff to 1 under for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Wolff chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Wolff had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wolff to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Wolff chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Wolff to 5 under for the round.

At the 341-yard par-4 15th, Wolff had a 298-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 15-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Wolff to 9 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Wolff had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wolff to 10 under for the round.