In his third round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Matthew NeSmith hit 14 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. NeSmith finished his round tied for 4th at 15 under with Brandt Snedeker and Peter Malnati; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 18 under; and Adam Hadwin and Si Woo Kim are tied for 2nd at 16 under.

On the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Matthew NeSmith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matthew NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, NeSmith's 187 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, NeSmith chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 4 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, NeSmith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved NeSmith to 5 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, NeSmith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved NeSmith to 6 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, NeSmith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 7 under for the round.