Matthew NeSmith delivers a bogey-free 7-under 64 in the third at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matthew NeSmith sinks 16-footer for birdie at Shriners
In the third round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Matthew NeSmith rolls in a 16-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 18th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his third round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Matthew NeSmith hit 14 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. NeSmith finished his round tied for 4th at 15 under with Brandt Snedeker and Peter Malnati; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 18 under; and Adam Hadwin and Si Woo Kim are tied for 2nd at 16 under.
On the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Matthew NeSmith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matthew NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, NeSmith's 187 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, NeSmith chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.
After a 321 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 4 under for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th, NeSmith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved NeSmith to 5 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, NeSmith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved NeSmith to 6 under for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, NeSmith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 7 under for the round.
