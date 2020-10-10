In his third round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Matt Kuchar hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Kuchar finished his day tied for 61st at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 20 under; Matthew Wolff, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 3rd at 18 under; and Kevin Na and Will Zalatoris are tied for 7th at 17 under.

At the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Kuchar got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kuchar to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Kuchar's 118 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to even-par for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Kuchar's tee shot went 253 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 27 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Kuchar had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuchar to even for the round.

Kuchar got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to 1 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 12th, Kuchar had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to 2 over for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Kuchar's his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 259 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Kuchar chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 2 over for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Kuchar chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 1 over for the round.