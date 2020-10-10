-
Matt Kuchar shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matt Kuchar uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at Shriners
In the opening round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Matt Kuchar lands his 176-yard tee shot 10 feet from the cup at the par-3 14th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his third round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Matt Kuchar hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Kuchar finished his day tied for 61st at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 20 under; Matthew Wolff, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 3rd at 18 under; and Kevin Na and Will Zalatoris are tied for 7th at 17 under.
At the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Kuchar got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kuchar to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Kuchar's 118 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to even-par for the round.
On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Kuchar's tee shot went 253 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 27 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Kuchar had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuchar to even for the round.
Kuchar got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to 1 over for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 12th, Kuchar had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to 2 over for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Kuchar's his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a 259 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Kuchar chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 2 over for the round.
After a 284 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Kuchar chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 1 over for the round.
