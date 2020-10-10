-
-
Matt Jones shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
-
October 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 10, 2020
Matt Jones hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Jones finished his round tied for 29th at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 18 under; Adam Hadwin and Si Woo Kim are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Joseph Bramlett, Patrick Cantlay, Austin Cook, Peter Malnati, Brandt Snedeker, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 4th at 15 under.
On the 430-yard par-4 sixth, Jones had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Jones had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Jones chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.
After a 277 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Jones chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 3 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Jones had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jones to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.