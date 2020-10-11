-
Martin Laird delivers a bogey-free 6-under 65 in the third at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Martin Laird chips it close to set up birdie at Shriners
In the third round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Martin Laird lands his 38-yard second 4 feet from the cup at the par-4 15th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Martin Laird hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and finished the round bogey free. Laird finished his day tied for 1st at 20 under with Patrick Cantlay; Matthew Wolff, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 3rd at 18 under; and Kevin Na and Will Zalatoris are tied for 7th at 17 under.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Martin Laird reached the green in 2 and sunk a 50-foot putt for eagle. This put Martin Laird at 4 under for the round.
After a 281 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Laird chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 5 under for the round.
After a 265 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Laird chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 6 under for the round.
