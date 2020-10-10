-
-
Luke Donald shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
-
October 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 10, 2020
-
Highlights
Luke Donald’s tight approach leads to birdie at Shriners
In the third round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Luke Donald lands his 101-yard approach 5 feet from the cup at the par-4 1st hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his third round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Luke Donald hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Donald finished his round tied for 64th at 6 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 16 under; Matthew Wolff, Brandt Snedeker, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and John Huh, Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Austin Cook, Peter Malnati, and Brian Harman are tied for 5th at 14 under.
On the par-4 first, Donald's 100 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.
On the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Donald reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the native area on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Donald had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 420-yard par-4 10th, Donald chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Donald to even-par for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Donald's his second shot went 9 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.