  • Luke Donald shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

  • In the third round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Luke Donald lands his 101-yard approach 5 feet from the cup at the par-4 1st hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Luke Donald’s tight approach leads to birdie at Shriners

