Louis Oosthuizen hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Oosthuizen finished his day tied for 55th at 9 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 20 under; Matthew Wolff, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 3rd at 18 under; and Kevin Na and Will Zalatoris are tied for 7th at 17 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Louis Oosthuizen hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 469-yard par-4 second. This moved Louis Oosthuizen to 1 over for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 third, Oosthuizen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oosthuizen to 2 over for the round.

At the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Oosthuizen's tee shot went 302 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 96 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his approach went 56 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Oosthuizen to 3 over for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Oosthuizen's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Oosthuizen had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Oosthuizen's 158 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 over for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Oosthuizen chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 over for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Oosthuizen chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to even for the round.