Kevin Na delivers a bogey-free 7-under 64 in the third at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Kevin Na sinks 16-foot birdie putt at Shriners
In the third round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Kevin Na drains a 16-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 1st hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Kevin Na hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and finished the round bogey free. Na finished his day tied for 7th at 17 under with Will Zalatoris; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 20 under; and Matthew Wolff, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 3rd at 18 under.
On the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Kevin Na reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kevin Na to 1 under for the round.
On the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Na reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Na had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Na to 3 under for the round.
On the par-5 ninth, Na's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Na to 5 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th Na hit his tee shot 296 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Na to 6 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Na had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Na to 7 under for the round.
