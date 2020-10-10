In his third round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Justin Suh hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Suh finished his round tied for 17th at 14 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 18 under; Adam Hadwin, Si Woo Kim, and Austin Cook are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Joseph Bramlett, Michael Gligic, Cameron Tringale, Patrick Cantlay, Kevin Na, Martin Laird, Abraham Ancer, Brandt Snedeker, Sungjae Im, Matthew NeSmith, Brian Harman, and Harold Varner III are tied for 5th at 15 under.

On the par-4 third, Suh's 149 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Suh to 1 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Suh hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Suh to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Suh had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Suh to 1 under for the round.

Suh his approach went 31 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Suh to even-par for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Suh had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Suh to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Suh's 135 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Suh to 2 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Suh had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Suh to 3 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Suh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Suh to 4 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Suh's his approach went 49 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.