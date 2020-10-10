Joseph Bramlett hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Bramlett finished his round tied for 4th at 15 under with Patrick Cantlay, Austin Cook, Peter Malnati, Brandt Snedeker, and Matthew NeSmith; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 18 under; and Adam Hadwin and Si Woo Kim are tied for 2nd at 16 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Bramlett had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Bramlett's 182 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Bramlett hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 3 under for the round.

At the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Bramlett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Bramlett chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 3 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Bramlett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bramlett to 4 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Bramlett hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to right intermediate rough on the par-5 16th, Bramlett hit his 181 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Bramlett to 7 under for the round.