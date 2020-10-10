In his third round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, John Huh hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Huh finished his round tied for 5th at 14 under with Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Austin Cook, Peter Malnati, and Brian Harman; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 16 under; and Matthew Wolff, Brandt Snedeker, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 2nd at 15 under.

On the par-4 second, Huh's 123 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Huh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 sixth, Huh got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 ninth, Huh chipped in his third shot from 24 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Huh to 4 under for the round.

Huh got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to 3 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Huh chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 4 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Huh hit a tee shot 153 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 5 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Huh hit his tee shot 307 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Huh to 6 under for the round.

At the 560-yard par-5 16th, Huh got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Huh to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Huh had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Huh to 7 under for the round.