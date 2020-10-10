In his third round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Joel Dahmen hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his round tied for 54th at 9 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 16 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 2nd at 15 under; and Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Peter Malnati, Si Woo Kim, Austin Cook, and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

Dahmen got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Dahmen hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

At the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Dahmen hit a tee shot 256 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Dahmen's 93 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Dahmen hit his tee shot 291 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

At the 560-yard par-5 16th, Dahmen got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Dahmen's his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Dahmen had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.