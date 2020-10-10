-
Joaquin Niemann shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 10, 2020
Highlights
Joaquin Niemann uses nice approach to set up birdie at Shriners
In the third round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Joaquin Niemann lands his 83-yard approach 7 feet from the cup at the par-4 1st hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his third round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Joaquin Niemann hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Niemann finished his round tied for 27th at 12 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 18 under; Adam Hadwin and Si Woo Kim are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Brandt Snedeker is in 4th at 15 under.
On the par-4 first, Niemann's 84 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.
On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Niemann's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Niemann had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Niemann had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Niemann reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.
After a 319 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Niemann chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 4 under for the round.
