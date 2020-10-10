James Hahn hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Hahn finished his day tied for 9th at 16 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 20 under; Matthew Wolff, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 3rd at 18 under; and Kevin Na and Will Zalatoris are tied for 7th at 17 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Hahn had a 186 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.

After a 266 yard drive on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Hahn chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hahn to even for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 239-yard par-3 green eighth, Hahn suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Hahn reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Hahn's 120 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Hahn hit his tee shot 296 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Hahn to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Hahn hit an approach shot from 72 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 4 under for the round.