J.T. Poston hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Poston finished his day tied for 19th at 14 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 20 under; Matthew Wolff, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 3rd at 18 under; and Kevin Na and Will Zalatoris are tied for 7th at 17 under.

On the 408-yard par-4 first hole, J.T. Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved J.T. Poston to 1 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Poston's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Poston had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Poston hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Poston hit his tee shot 281 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Poston had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Poston to 4 under for the round.