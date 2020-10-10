Hunter Mahan hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Mahan finished his round tied for 53rd at 9 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 17 under; Adam Hadwin and Si Woo Kim are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Brandt Snedeker is in 4th at 15 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Mahan had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mahan to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Mahan's 171 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mahan to 2 under for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Mahan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mahan to 3 under for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Mahan hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Mahan to 4 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Mahan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Mahan to 3 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 10th, Mahan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mahan to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Mahan had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mahan to 3 under for the round.

At the 606-yard par-5 13th, Mahan got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Mahan to 3 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Mahan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mahan to 4 under for the round.