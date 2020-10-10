-
Hunter Mahan shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Hunter Mahan birdies No. 1 at Shriners
In the third round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Hunter Mahan lands his 104-yard approach 13 feet from the cup at the par-4 1st hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Hunter Mahan hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Mahan finished his round tied for 53rd at 9 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 17 under; Adam Hadwin and Si Woo Kim are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Brandt Snedeker is in 4th at 15 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Mahan had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mahan to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Mahan's 171 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mahan to 2 under for the round.
On the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Mahan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mahan to 3 under for the round.
At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Mahan hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Mahan to 4 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Mahan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Mahan to 3 under for the round.
On the 420-yard par-4 10th, Mahan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mahan to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Mahan had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mahan to 3 under for the round.
At the 606-yard par-5 13th, Mahan got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Mahan to 3 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Mahan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mahan to 4 under for the round.
