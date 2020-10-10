Henrik Norlander hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Norlander finished his day tied for 63rd at 7 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 20 under; Matthew Wolff, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 3rd at 18 under; and Kevin Na and Will Zalatoris are tied for 7th at 17 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Norlander had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.

At the third, 492-yard par-4, Norlander hit his drive into trouble having to take a drop. He hit his next shot to the Unmapped en route to a bogey. This moved Norlander to even for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Norlander's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Norlander hit an approach shot from 256 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the 168-yard par-3 14th green, Norlander suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Norlander at 1 over for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Norlander's tee shot went 207 yards to the fringe, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Norlander's 134 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 3 over for the round.