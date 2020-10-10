-
-
Henrik Norlander shoots 3-over 74 in round three of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
-
October 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 10, 2020
-
The Takeaway
DeChambeau goes big, Vegas ace for Norlander, Cantlay’s hot putter
In The Takeaway, Diane Knox recaps the first round of the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children Open where Bryson DeChambeau opened with a 62 to take the early lead, after becoming the first player ever to drive the green at the par-4 7th. Henrik Norlander carded an ace on the 5th hole, and last year’s runner-up, Patrick Cantlay, holed 137 feet of putts for his round of -8.
Henrik Norlander hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Norlander finished his day tied for 63rd at 7 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 20 under; Matthew Wolff, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 3rd at 18 under; and Kevin Na and Will Zalatoris are tied for 7th at 17 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Norlander had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.
At the third, 492-yard par-4, Norlander hit his drive into trouble having to take a drop. He hit his next shot to the Unmapped en route to a bogey. This moved Norlander to even for the round.
On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Norlander's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Norlander hit an approach shot from 256 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to even-par for the round.
After a tee shot at the 168-yard par-3 14th green, Norlander suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Norlander at 1 over for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Norlander's tee shot went 207 yards to the fringe, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Norlander's 134 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 3 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.