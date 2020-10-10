In his third round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Harold Varner III hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Varner III finished his day tied for 9th at 16 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 20 under; Matthew Wolff, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 3rd at 18 under; and Kevin Na and Will Zalatoris are tied for 7th at 17 under.

On the par-4 first, Varner III's 92 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Varner III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Varner III had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 3 under for the round.

After a 341 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Varner III chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 4 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Varner III had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Varner III to 5 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Varner III had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Varner III to 6 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Varner III hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Varner III at 5 under for the round.