  • Harold Varner III shoots 5-under 66 in round three of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

  • In the third round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Harold Varner III lands his 94-yard approach 6 feet from the cup at the par-4 1st hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Harold Varner III’s nice approach leads to birdie at Shriners

    In the third round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Harold Varner III lands his 94-yard approach 6 feet from the cup at the par-4 1st hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.