Emiliano Grillo hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Grillo finished his round tied for 62nd at 8 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 18 under; Adam Hadwin, Si Woo Kim, and Austin Cook are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Joseph Bramlett, Michael Gligic, Cameron Tringale, Patrick Cantlay, Kevin Na, Martin Laird, Abraham Ancer, Brandt Snedeker, Sungjae Im, Matthew NeSmith, Brian Harman, and Harold Varner III are tied for 5th at 15 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Grillo had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Grillo's 125 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.

At the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Grillo hit a tee shot 256 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Grillo to 3 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Grillo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Grillo to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Grillo hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 341-yard par-4 15th. This moved Grillo to 3 under for the round.

Grillo hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Grillo hit his next to the right side of the fairway, and close the hole by hitting his seventh shot to the green to card a quadruple bogey on the 560-yard par-5 16th. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the day.