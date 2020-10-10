-
Dylan Frittelli rebounds from poor front in third round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Dylan Frittelli hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Frittelli finished his day tied for 40th at 12 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 20 under; Matthew Wolff, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 3rd at 18 under; and Kevin Na and Will Zalatoris are tied for 7th at 17 under.
Dylan Frittelli got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Dylan Frittelli to 1 over for the round.
At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Frittelli hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to even-par for the round.
Frittelli tee shot went 234 yards to the right rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Frittelli to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Frittelli hit an approach shot from 90 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to even for the round.
At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Frittelli hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.
