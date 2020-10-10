In his third round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Denny McCarthy hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. McCarthy finished his round tied for 28th at 10 under; Brandt Snedeker is in 1st at 15 under; Adam Hadwin, Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Peter Malnati, Austin Cook, and Brian Harman are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Bryson DeChambeau and Rob Oppenheim are tied for 8th at 13 under.

On the par-4 first, McCarthy's 104 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, McCarthy had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, McCarthy's 119 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.

McCarthy hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 11th. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

McCarthy got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, McCarthy chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th McCarthy hit his tee shot 310 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.