Chez Reavie hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 50th at 10 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 20 under; Matthew Wolff, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 3rd at 18 under; and Kevin Na and Will Zalatoris are tied for 7th at 17 under.

On the 408-yard par-4 first, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 1 over for the round.

Reavie got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Reavie had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Reavie's 135 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Reavie missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Reavie to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Reavie had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Reavie had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Reavie to 1 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Reavie reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to even for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Reavie's his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.