In his third round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Charles Howell III hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Howell III finished his round tied for 26th at 13 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 18 under; Michael Gligic, Adam Hadwin, Will Zalatoris, Si Woo Kim, and Austin Cook are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Joseph Bramlett, Cameron Tringale, Patrick Cantlay, Kevin Na, Martin Laird, Abraham Ancer, Brandt Snedeker, Sungjae Im, Harold Varner III, Matthew NeSmith, and Brian Harman are tied for 7th at 15 under.

On the par-4 first, Howell III's 124 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Howell III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 2 under for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Howell III tee shot went 228 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 20 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Howell III had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Howell III had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Howell III to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Howell III's 124 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Howell III to 3 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Howell III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Howell III to 4 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Howell III had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Howell III to 5 under for the round.

At the 560-yard par-5 16th, Howell III got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 9 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Howell III to 5 under for the round.