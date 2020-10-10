In his third round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Cameron Tringale hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Tringale finished his day tied for 14th at 15 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 20 under; Matthew Wolff, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 3rd at 18 under; and Kevin Na and Will Zalatoris are tied for 7th at 17 under.

On the par-4 first, Cameron Tringale's 132 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cameron Tringale to 1 under for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Tringale reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Tringale hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.

After a 331 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Tringale chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 3 under for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 12th, Tringale reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Tringale at 4 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Tringale reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 5 under for the round.