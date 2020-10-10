  • Cameron Smith shoots 5-under 66 in round three of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

  • In the second round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Cameron Smith makes birdie on the par-5 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Cameron Smith birdies No. 9 at Shriners

    In the second round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Cameron Smith makes birdie on the par-5 9th hole.