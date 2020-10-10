In his third round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Cameron Smith hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Smith finished his round tied for 14th at 14 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 18 under; Adam Hadwin and Si Woo Kim are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Joseph Bramlett, Michael Gligic, Patrick Cantlay, Kevin Na, Martin Laird, Austin Cook, Brandt Snedeker, Brian Harman, Matthew NeSmith, and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 15 under.

On the par-4 third, Smith's 150 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Smith had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Smith's 131 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 3 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Smith reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 4 under for the round.

Smith hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 12th. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Smith chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Smith chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Smith to 4 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Smith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Smith to 5 under for the round.