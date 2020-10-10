-
Cameron Davis shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Cameron Davis hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Davis finished his round tied for 53rd at 9 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 17 under; Adam Hadwin and Si Woo Kim are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Brandt Snedeker is in 4th at 15 under.
At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Davis hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Davis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Davis hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 448-yard par-4 11th. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Davis hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.
