In his third round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, C.T. Pan hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Pan finished his round tied for 45th at 10 under; Matthew Wolff is in 1st at 18 under; Adam Hadwin and Si Woo Kim are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Brandt Snedeker is in 4th at 15 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Pan's 123 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Pan hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 ninth. This moved Pan to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Pan had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

Pan got a bogey on the 341-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to even for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Pan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Pan's 137 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.