Bryson DeChambeau hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. DeChambeau finished his day tied for 31st at 13 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 20 under; Matthew Wolff, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 3rd at 18 under; and Kevin Na and Will Zalatoris are tied for 7th at 17 under.

On his second stroke on the 469-yard par-4 second, DeChambeau went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right side of the fairway leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 492-yard par-4 third hole, DeChambeau chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 1 over for the round.

At the 450-yard par-4 fourth, DeChambeau got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved DeChambeau to 2 over for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, DeChambeau's his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 239-yard par-3 eighth, DeChambeau hit a tee shot 255 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 4 over for the round.

After a 392 yard drive on the 420-yard par-4 10th, DeChambeau chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved DeChambeau to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, DeChambeau had a 73 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved DeChambeau to 1 over for the round.

After a 335 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, DeChambeau chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to even for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th, DeChambeau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving DeChambeau to 1 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, DeChambeau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved DeChambeau to even-par for the round.