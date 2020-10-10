Bronson Burgoon hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Burgoon finished his day tied for 55th at 9 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 20 under; Matthew Wolff, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 3rd at 18 under; and Kevin Na and Will Zalatoris are tied for 7th at 17 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Burgoon had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burgoon to 1 under for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 third, Burgoon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to even for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Burgoon's tee shot went 250 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Burgoon's 121 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burgoon to even-par for the round.

Burgoon got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to 1 over for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Burgoon hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to even for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Burgoon chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burgoon to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Burgoon had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Burgoon to even-par for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Burgoon's tee shot went 206 yards to the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Burgoon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 1 over for the round.