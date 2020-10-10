Brice Garnett hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Garnett finished his day tied for 19th at 14 under; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 20 under; Matthew Wolff, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, and Austin Cook are tied for 3rd at 18 under; and Kevin Na and Will Zalatoris are tied for 7th at 17 under.

After a 304 yard drive on the 492-yard par-4 third, Garnett chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Garnett to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Garnett chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Garnett to even for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Garnett's tee shot went 257 yards to the left rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Garnett chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Garnett had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Garnett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.

After a 259 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Garnett chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 3 under for the round.