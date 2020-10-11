-
Brian Harman shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brian Harman’s nice tee shot leads to birdie at Shriners
In the third round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Brian Harman lands his 163-yard tee shot 11 feet from the cup at the par-3 14th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his third round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Brian Harman hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 18 under for the tournament. Harman finished his day tied for 3rd at 18 under with Matthew Wolff, Wyndham Clark, and Austin Cook; Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird are tied for 1st at 20 under; and Kevin Na and Will Zalatoris are tied for 7th at 17 under.
On the par-4 fourth, Harman's 165 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Harman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.
Harman got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Harman had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Harman hit an approach shot from 131 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.
