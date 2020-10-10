Brandt Snedeker hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Snedeker finished his round in 1st at 15 under; Adam Hadwin, Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird, Peter Malnati, Austin Cook, and Brian Harman are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Bryson DeChambeau and Rob Oppenheim are tied for 8th at 13 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Snedeker had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Snedeker's tee shot went 212 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Snedeker's 149 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Snedeker had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Snedeker to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 ninth, Snedeker chipped in his third shot from 28 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Snedeker to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Snedeker's 143 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 5 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Snedeker chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 6 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Snedeker hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Snedeker to 7 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Snedeker hit his tee shot 310 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Snedeker to 8 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Snedeker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Snedeker to 9 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Snedeker's his second shot went 44 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 8 under for the round.